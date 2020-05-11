The Relay For Life of Adams County Event Leadership Team hopes this day finds you well as we all work toward the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our event, like so very many other events throughout the county and the country, has been postponed and will not look as it originally would have had we not been affected by this worldwide pandemic.
Because of the uncertainty around knowing a safe date to have an “in-person” event, our volunteers have decided to start planning something we are calling a “Road of Hope” event on a Saturday this September. This will be a drive through luminaria display at Oakside Park (permission pending from the Upper Adams Jaycees). We wanted to be able to provide some type of tangible date for everyone to work toward rather than just keeping things open ended.
Connie Woodruff is a senior community development manger and American Cancer Society Relay For Life staff partner for events in Adams and Franklin Counties. She can be reached at connie.woodruff@cancer.org. The American Cancer Society’s website is www.cancer.org and their 1-800-227-2345 number can be reached 24/7/365.
