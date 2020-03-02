As the popularity of locally brewed beer has grown, so has travel for these craft beverages. According to the Brewers Association, the majority of Americans live within 10 miles of a craft brewer, and the Gettysburg area has nearly 10. Destinations across the country are creating craft beverage trail programs to drive tourism. Tapping into this trend, Destination Gettysburg created the Adams County Pour Tour in 2018.
The Adams County Pour Tour is a craft beverage trail that connects producers and tasting rooms throughout the county with the goal of driving awareness of our beverage industry and culinary experiences while also attracting visitors to the countryside. Not only are visitors experiencing our craft beverages, but they’re also getting a taste of our agriculture industry.
