In Judaism, Christianity and Islam people worship the God of Prophet Abraham. Therefore, these are considered Abrahamic faiths. God, addressed by different names due to language differences (Jews the Hebrew name Yahweh, Muslims the Arabic name Allah), is believed to be creator of the universe. This year all three Abrahamic faiths have major celebrations (Passover, Easter and Ramadan) during the month of April, encountering unique challenges during the current stay-at-home status.
Jewish families and friends gather during Passover for the religious feast of seder. At this time, they recount the 10 plagues from the Book of Exodus and celebrate how God delivered the Jewish people from hundreds of years of enslavement by the Pharaoh. Many synagogues traditionally host Seders for congregants. This year synagogues and many families attended them virtually over the internet. This presented a novel problem as some Jewish communities are prohibited from using electricity on the Sabbath or Holy holidays, and religious authorities were divided on how to address this issue amid a pandemic. With a literal plague in their midst, some families even tweaked their Haggadahs — the text that is read aloud annually during Seder— to reflect the times. The power of Passover remains, perhaps even more so today as a symbol of perseverance.
