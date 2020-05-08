United Way of Adams County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program was one of the few across the state, and in the nation, to remain open during the pandemic. When the pandemic quarantine was announced by Gov. Tom Wolf, we spent the time and energy to convert from in-person meetings to a safe and secure virtual process for our volunteers and clients. We understood the urgency and importance for our clients to receive their tax refunds promptly during this time of great economic uncertainty. From March 13 through May 7, our VITA volunteers, led by Mike Jackman, worked diligently to prepare and to transmit 145 federal tax returns. (They also prepared state, local, and Pennsylvania property tax/rent rebates.) The federal returns brought $155,412 in refunds back to Adams County residents and the local economy. This also helped ensure correct distribution of the CARES Act Economic Impact Payments distributed through the IRS.
Almost every adult resident in the U.S. is entitled to receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment (EIP) to help them during this time of hardship in our country. Parents are also entitled to receive an additional $500 for each child in their care who is under the age of 17. Many residents have already received their EIP, but many have not. The federal government will be issuing EIP checks until the end of the year. United Way of Adams County has set up a secure system using the IRS-supported VITA program to help those who normally do not have to file a tax return and do not have access to the IRS online EIP platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.