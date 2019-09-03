In partnership with Pennsylvania Interfaith Community Programs, Inc., United Way of Adams County’s 10th annual Day of Caring will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 9-11:30 a.m. at Misty Ridge Terrace Community Room, Gettysburg. Day of Caring is a day when teams of volunteers from companies, organizations, schools and the community Live United by working on a service project to benefit residents of Adams County. 2019 Day of Caring is sponsored PNC, FirstEnergy / Met Ed and Gettysburg Lions Club.
This year’s theme is “Personal Caring for Day of Caring.” Teams of volunteers will pack 900 personal hygiene kits that will be distributed to homeless or low-income men, women and children in need in Adams County. Each kit will contain a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion, bar soap, shaver, tissues and/or wet ones, and feminine hygiene products.
The personal hygiene kits then will be distributed to participating organizations: Adams County Literacy Council, Adams Rescue Mission, Children’s Aid Society, Family First Health, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S., Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen, Littlestown Senior Center, Pennsylvania Interfaith Community Programs, Inc., South Central Community Action Programs — Emergency Services & Work Ready, The Arc of Adams County, Upper Adams Senior Center, Youth Advocate Programs, York Springs Senior Center and YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. These organizations will then have a supply on hand to give to clients as needed.
We’ve solicited local hotels and motels to donate personal-size hygiene products. We just picked up our first donation from the Inn of 1863 Gettysburg, which generously donated a case of bar soap. If you are a traveler and save all those personal-sized toiletries provided by hotels, think about donating them to United Way. If you would like to have a collection box for your workplace, school or church, give us a call. We are reaching out to dentists in the area for toothbrushes and toothpaste. Ladies, and manly men, if you are out and about, think about picking up an extra box of feminine hygiene products.
If you would like volunteer for Day of Caring or make a donation, call United Way at (717) 334-5809 or email me at vcorbett@uwadams.org. Day of Caring is a family-friendly event. Registration deadline is Sept. 13. We can only accommodate 150 volunteers, so register early.
Great things happen when we LIVE UNITED — Give. Advocate. Volunteer.
