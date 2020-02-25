• WellSpan Health is accepting online applications for its 2020 Summer Volunteer Program. Our summer program offers a variety of assignments and is a great opportunity to help others while learning and gaining experience in a healthcare setting. The summer program runs June through August. Requirements: must commit to 100 hours (approximately 12-16 hours per week with two weeks off during the summer to enjoy vacations and/or camps); applicants must be at least 15 years old. The application deadline is March 13. If you are interested in being a part of our Summer Volunteer Program, complete the online application at www.wellspan.org/volunteer.
• SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice is in need of experienced sewers who would like to volunteer their time and talent by sewing Memory Bears for our bereaved family members. A Memory Bear is made using a favorite item of the loved one such as a blouse, dress, work shirt or blanket. Because these fabrics are irreplaceable, we are looking for qualified sewers. These special bears help provide comfort at a difficult time of loss and help preserve the memory of a loved one. For more information regarding this opportunity and all of our volunteer opportunities, contact the volunteer coordinator at: 717– 680-0301.
