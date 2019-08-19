Another summer season is rapidly coming to an end. Fall will be here before you know it, and then the looming promise of cold months, snow, and ice. Don’t let that stop you from planning a family event or a party. Having friends and family around is one of the best ways to beat the winter blues, but there are issues that arise. When you want to host large groups of people at your home, parking is difficult, the bathrooms get overworked, trash piles up fast and there isn’t enough kitchen space to prepare large meals. The Rec Park wants to help you with those issues.
Our assembly room is available for rent, but what does it include? GARA has sixty-four tables (six-foot), eighty plastic chairs, bathroom facilities, a sound system, a projector, and enough parking for all your guests. You can also tack on the kitchen rental which gives you access to an industrial oven, fridge and freezer access, and plenty of counter space.
For the hosts that want to serve alcohol, no problem. You are allowed to serve alcohol inside the assembly room. The only stipulation is that you must purchase event insurance through either your insurance company or through ours.
If the weather is agreeable enough for some outdoor activities, all your young guests will have access to our two playgrounds, basketball courts, and skate park. All this leaves is the question of why haven’t you booked your winter party with us yet? Weekends fill up fast, and you want to get in while there is still time. Go to our website (www.gara-recpark.info) and reserve your party spot now.
Also, we still have space available for both our bus trips. A bus will be going to Ocean City, Maryland on Sept. 21. The price for this trip is $50 for residents of the Borough or Cumberland Township, and $55 for non-residents. Our last trip of the year is to New York City, on Dec. 7. The fee for this trip is $60 for residents and $66 for non-residents. For more information about these trips, including times and locations, visit our website.
It’s never too early to start planning your fall and winter activities. Get signed up today before space has run out. Enjoy the rest of your summer, and we’ll see you this fall and winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.