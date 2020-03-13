The Adams County Library System has a variety of databases available for your use on our website. Simply by visiting www.adamslibrary.org and clicking on “Research” under the ELibrary menu, you have access to untold information. Some of the resources that you will find are databases that the library purchases access to. Some are free resources that we have verified as having accurate information. Still, other resources are part of POWER Library.
POWER Library has been developed by the State Library of Pennsylvania as Pennsylvania’s Electronic Library that brings together the collections and resources of libraries across Pennsylvania to one place. The databases that POWER Library gives you access to have all been reviewed and compiled by subject experts, making them far more reliable than any information that you might find in a general Internet search. Databases that POWER Library gives you access to include the Auto Repair Source, Kids InfoBits and LitFinder.
