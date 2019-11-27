The holidays are an exciting time for kids and families; filled with family gatherings, holiday-themed community activities, days off school and so much more.
But it can also be a time when children are faced with meeting strangers in social situations which create anxiety or scare them. For my children, it was the annual visit to see Santa. They wanted no part of sitting on the lap of a big, hairy, red-suited stranger.
Elida Murray, M.A. is the executive director of Adams County Child Advocacy Center.
