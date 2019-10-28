It’s hard to believe it’s already time for our annual potluck dinner meeting. All are welcome to join us on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Trinity United Church of Christ at the corner of South Stratton and High Streets. Come enjoy a meal and then hear a presentation by Mary Furlong. She will be presenting on “Malawi – The Warm Heart of Africa” (culture of non-violence, role of women, changing climate impact). Bring your favorite dish to share. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., with the presentation starting at 7 p.m. Thanks to Trinity UCC for so generously providing space for our dinner meeting.
As we move into fall and the end of the year, it’s a good time to reflect on Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice’s (ICPJ) primary activities in 2019. Once again, we celebrated local individuals promoting peace, justice and inclusion. It was an honor to recognize Janet Morgan Riggs (Lifetime of Peacemaking Award) and Kerr Thompson (Peacemaker of the Year Award).
