Here is a look at some of the DVDs recently added to the adult collection at the library. If you’ve missed a new movie or television program, wish to revisit an old favorite, or are looking for something completely different, stop by and browse through our selection of videos. They are all available to borrow free of charge.
New history programs include “First Horse Warriors” which looks for evidence of how and when people first began riding horses. “Henry IX, the Lost King” tells the story of a mostly forgotten 17th-century Scottish prince who could have become king and changed the course of history. “Korea, the Never-ending War” examines events leading up to the Korean War and then follows its aftermath and effect on current affairs. “The Last Survivors” presents powerful interviews with some of the last living victims of the Holocaust. “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation” recalls the three-day music festival on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.
New programs about science include “Apollo 11” which recreates the drama surrounding the first moon landing. “Chasing the Moon” tells the story of the Space Race between the United States and Russia during the 1950s and 1960s. “The Egg: Life’s Perfect Invention,” hosted by David Attenborough, explains how eggs work to help animals survive from their creation to their time of hatching. “Rise of the Rockets” explores the latest in rocket technology and the future of manned spaceflight.
Three new programs in the “Secrets of the Dead” series from PBS are available. “King Arthur’s Lost Kingdom” follows the excavation of what might have been Arthur’s palace. “Egypt’s Darkest Hour” explores possible reasons for the collapse of the Old Kingdom of Egypt around four-thousand years ago. “The Nero Files” attempts to separate fact from fiction in accounts of the life of the Roman emperor.
New movies from the Hallmark Channel include “Darrow & Darrow: Body of Evidence,” the latest entry in the legal-mystery series. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled” continues the series about postal workers in a dead letter office who solve mysteries surrounding the undeliverable mail. Two new romances include”Eat, Play, Love,” and “Love, Romance & Chocolate.”
Releases of new television programs include “Blood,” an Irish mystery series about a woman investigating her mother’s supposedly accidental death. “London Kills” follows a squad of elite detectives investigating murders across London while also searching for the missing wife of one of their own. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is based on characters from the popular book series about a CIA analyst thrown into the field to confront a potential terrorist.
Returning series with new seasons on DVD include “Agatha Raisin,” “Call the Midwife,” “Endeavour,” “Frankie Drake,” “Killing Eve”, “Marcella,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Outlander,” “Power,” and “Unforgotten.”
Upcoming feature film releases to look forward to include “Avengers: Endgame” “A Dog’s Journey,” and “Rocketman.”
All of these titles and many more are available to you with your library card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.