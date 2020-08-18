Schools are a critical component of communities and have tremendous impact on the health, well-being, growth, and development of students and families. Schools themselves also function as tools and resources for public health intervention by addressing core needs such as nutrition, access to health and social support services, and engagement and support of families and the community.
School districts in Adams County play a vital role in each community. But, the start of the 2020-2021 school year is looking quite different in our communities and around the nation. As a matter of fact, the start of the school year looks like none we have ever experienced. Parents, school boards, and school staff have been forced to make many difficult decisions. But with each school year every child has a chance for a new beginning, a new outlook for the school year.
