I graduated from Gettysburg Area High School in 1997. Although I did fairly well academically, my future education was unsure. The idea of college was not only intimidating, but to me, a staggering feat. No one in my immediate family graduated from college. The path was unclear, and I was scared to go to a new school. Feeling very attached to my community, I was not ready to go and considered never leaving our amazing town.
During this time, my mother was taking classes locally through HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. Though there were very few classes available at the time, she recommended I get my feet wet taking classes while working a part-time job. This was the best decision I made at the time.
During the two years I spent at HACC, the Gettysburg Campus continued to expand and moved to its current location. More classes were offered, and I was able to dabble in what interested me while taking the core classes I needed to graduate. The faculty and counselors were incredible and really helped me to figure out my next steps.
I was torn between a creative avenue and an accounting or business major. Fortunately, an accounting professor helped me realize my strengths were on the business side. I decided to attend Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. All of my classes easily transferred there. I went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
During college, I worked as an art gallery director, where I became fascinated with the art world. Then I worked for 14 years in the nonprofit sector and only recently transitioned to a local accounting firm. During all of my time as a professional in finance, I have continued to be creative.
In the last five years, I have focused on creating art and showing at local and regional venues. At one of my local shows, Shannon Harvey, vice president at HACC’s Gettysburg Campus, asked if I would be interested in having a show at the campus. I was thrilled at the opportunity to go back to my first college to show my art. If it wasn’t for HACC, I may never have had the courage to take many of the steps I have in life, including becoming an artist.
Today, when I walk into HACC’s Gettysburg Campus, I can see how much it has grown, just as I have grown. There are many programs available and countless possibilities for those looking toward the future.
I am excited to be a part of the College again. This year, I will join three other art exhibitors at the campus. My exhibit will run from Aug. 19-Oct. 16, with an artist reception on Sept. 19 from 10:30-11 a.m. Ed Wargo’s exhibit will finish out the fall 2019 term, followed by the Hanover Area Arts Guild and Wendy Sweigart in spring 2020. Come see what local artists are showcasing in the campus’ art gallery hallway! You’ll not only enjoy creative artwork but also the campus that was instrumental in who I am today.
