As I write this Gov. Tom Wolf just asked all Pennsylvanians to wear masks when leaving their homes. It is Friday, April 3, and each day since COVID 19 has come to our communities has brought new information about the virus and of course more concerns and fears as well.
I know there were warnings and I overlooked things, but for the life of me I can’t even tell you what I was paying attention to when this virus seemed to come out of nowhere and blindside us. It has certainly gotten our attention now. I am so thankful for and concerned about everyone on the front lines in this fight. There are many that you think of immediately but also so many more helping in so many positions working hard to keep our communities functioning. This has left no one untouched and we look forward to working together to recover. All are in my thoughts and prayers.
