The Arc of Adams County, a non-profit affiliate of both the Arc of Pennsylvania and the Arc of the United States, is hosting The Fabulous Hubcaps on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 N. Stratton St, Gettysburg. This annual event is our major fundraiser that allows us to continue to provide services to Adams County residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), as well as their families.
I am seeking sponsors and/or contributions for this gala event and would be most appreciative of your support. Your generous donations will help us provide:
• Advocacy services to help identify and access the programming and services to meet the special needs of individuals with I/DD.
• Educational programs to help individuals and families navigate local, state and federal agencies and organizations to make informed decisions about care.
• Monthly social evenings for individuals with I/DD that also offer a few hours of respite for parents/caregivers from their 24/7 responsibilities.
Please consider one of the following sponsorship and donation opportunities:
Corporate Sponsorship
In recognition of this generous donation, we offer complimentary tickets to dinner and the Hubcaps show, as well as inclusion in our program and video display of corporate logos.
• Platinum: $5,000 — 20 complimentary dinner and show tickets.
• Gold: $1,000 — 10 complimentary dinner and show tickets.
• Silver: $ 500 — four complimentary dinner and show tickets.
• Bronze: $ 250 – two complimentary dinner and show tickets.
Scholarships for Citizens with I/DD
A donation of $25 allows us to provide dinner and the show for a citizen with special needs.
Silent Auction Donations
We welcome in kind donations for gift certificates and items that can be auctioned off the night of our event.
— — —
The World Health Organization estimates that over a billion people, about 15 percnt of the world’s population, have some form of disability. Without community support systems in place, impairments to an individual’s vision, thinking, learning, movement, mental health, memory and communication typically leads to activity limitations and participation restrictions, which have an adverse effect on that individual’s health. With proper health and social support systems in place, individuals with IDD can lead healthy and productive lives.
Help us to become a community that supports and enables our residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live their dream of a more healthful and independent life. Together we can transform disability into ability and capability.
Tickets are available on line through Eventbrite or by calling the Arc office. Please remember the Giving Spree on Nov. 7 at the Gettysburg Middle School, and watch for further announcements.
I respectfully request that sponsors respond by Sept. 6. For more information about our programs and this fall fundraiser, call 717-677-8487, 717-357-1509, or send an e-mail to thearcofadams@gmail.com.
Thank you for your consideration and continued support.
