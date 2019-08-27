Did you know that each ton of recycled paper can save 17 trees, 4,000 kilowatts of electricity, and 7,000 gallons of water? Last year 7,250 pounds of paper were shredded and recycled at the annual ACNB Community Shredding Event that benefits United Way of Adams County.
If you do the math that one three-hour project saved 62 trees, 14,500 kwhs of electricity, and 25,175 gallons of water in Adams County. And, more importantly, the shredding event raised $1,132 for United Way’s Community Fund.
So, let’s see if we can have a greater impact this year at the 13th annual ACNB Bank Community Shredding Event. The event will take place 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, at ACNB Bank’s Operations Center on 100 V-Twin Drive, outside of Gettysburg, off of U.S. Route 30 East. You can bring up to five boxes (based on a measurement of 11-by-11-by-8 inches) of documents per household for a donation of only $2 per box.
You must register ahead of time by calling ACNB Bank at 1-888-334-ACNB (2262), Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 17. Don’t wait to register. Every year they reach their limit before the final registration date. When you call, you will be asked how many boxes you plan to drop off and what time you’d like to do it. The $2 donation per box will be collected at the time of unloading. But, feel free to donate more.
Start gathering all those old confidential financial records, legal documents, medical records, tax records, credit card receipts or any document that contains your personal information that you no longer need. To make it easy, your documents do not need to be sorted and you don’t need to remove staples or paper clips. All documents will be shredded securely by All-Shred Inc., an on-site document shredding and recycling company.The document shredding takes place inside a secure area within the All-Shred truck. Shredded materials are then recycled and reused to manufacture household products.
To make it even easier, this is a “drive-thru” shredding event. When you arrive at your appointed time, you don’t have to get out of your car. ACNB Bank volunteers will remove the boxes when it’s your turn to pull up next to the All-Shred truck.
They’ll also be accepting nonperishable food donations during the Shred Event to kick off the 13th annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive that takes place in October. Last year 177 pounds of nonperishable food were donated during the shredding event. Let’s see if we can reach 200 pounds this year. Great things happen when we Shred United.
