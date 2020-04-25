Happy spring! It’s been an interesting and challenging season for all of us. Uncertainty and frustration are pretty common for many of us and for those with special needs, changes in the typical routine can especially difficult. I spoke with a few of our citizens served by the Arc of Adams County and they gave me some good ideas to pass along if you are finding that you are bored at home.
It’s spring, so of course there’s always spring cleaning to be done but why not take some time to set aside clothes, household goods, etc., that you no longer need or use. You’ll have to wait until agencies that handle these donations are up and running again but the hard work will be done. My daughter and I are both working on this project and I can honestly say I get a great feeling every time I finish cleaning out a cupboard, closet, or shelf.
