Buying and selling a home in today’s real estate market involves dozens of steps to complete the transaction and a realtor can help you navigate the process, according to Shanna Terroso, executive officer of the REALTORS Association of York & Adams Counties (RAYAC).
“Realtors work through the real estate transaction process daily and know how it affects the interests of their clients and customers,” Terroso said. “We know how to position a home for sale, negotiate contract terms, manage inspections and ensure a smooth settlement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.