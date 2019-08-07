A calm and relaxing lifestyle awaits in this luxury home plan designed for a narrow lot. A super-open layout promotes community and creates an organic traffic flow. The generously sized patio boasts an outdoor kitchen and makes entertaining friends and family effortless. Exterior details we love: the corbels, cast stone accents, and concrete barrel roof tiles.
Design Number 930-480
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3
Square Footage: 2,779
Dimensions: 45’ x 107’ 4”
Framing: Block
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting https://www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details. At https://www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs.
