The word realtor is not a generic term for all real estate professionals. It is a service mark registered with the U.S. Patent Office and belongs to the National Association of Realtors.
“Not everyone who sells real estate may call himself or herself a realtor. Only members of the National Association of Realtors may use this title. And as members they subscribe to a strict code of ethics to promise professional, fair and ethical treatment to all buyers and sellers,” says Shanna Terroso, executive officer of the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties (RAYAC). She adds, “Their knowledge and skills are constantly updated through continuing education and working in the specialized fields of the real estate industry.”
