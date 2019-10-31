The U.S. Senate Thursday passed a package of fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills that includes an increase of more than $5 million for the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program. Through the hard work of Sen. Van Hollen, D-Md., the Senate Appropriations Interior-Environment Subcommittee last month raised the program’s budget from the fiscal 2019 level of $73 million to $76 million.
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., helped secure another $2.28 million for the program today through an amendment offered by Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to increase funds for conserving specific waterbodies, such as the Chesapeake Bay and the Great Lakes. The amendment brought total Senate funding for the program, which coordinates the multi-state effort to restore the Bay watershed, to more than $78 million for fiscal 2020.
