Please note that the annaul South Mountain Fair in Arendtsville opens this year at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.
There will be a lot going on at the Fair with fun for all ages. Participants could receive ribbons and even prize money for winning entries of specimen cut flowers, potted plants and floral arrangements as well as home grown vegetables, baked goods, canned fruits, jellies and jams, needlework, clothing, quilts, crafts and photography. Many departments have separate youth and adult divisions.
The South Mountain Fair also features 4-H exhibits and 4-H and FFA judging and livestock sales. Other events at the Fair include a parade of Antique Farm Equipment, a Draft Horse pulling contest, and Fireworks on Thursday. Exact times for all events are in the premium book and the on-line web site, SouthMountainFair.com.
Everyone is urged to consider entering the fair. Right now especially is the proper time to plan for entering your floral and vegetable entries. In planning ahead for Department 17, horticulture and floral entries, keep in mind there are special entry requirements for potted plants, cut branches, specimen cut flowers, and floral arrangements.
Potted plants, for example, must be exhibited in containers in which the exhibitor has grown them for three months and those pots cannot exceed 10” in diameter. In the specimen cut flower classes, exhibitors must grow all of their own entries. Refer to the premium book for specific details on entering each class as requirements vary by floral species. The premium book is available in paper form at the Adams County Extension Office, local fruit stands and markets, and on-line at the website Southmountainfair.com.
When entering flowers, uniformity of height, color and size are important. A zinnia entry, for example, must be six flowers of the same height, size, and same color. Flowers should be gathered in the morning or in the evening, not during the heat of the day. Pick several of each planned entry so the best can be selected upon arrival at the Fair. Remove any leaves which would be under water when displayed; however, some leaves must remain above the water line for judging. Specimens having no leaves lose judging points.
Those entering artistic floral arrangements should be aware that each of these classes has specific size and type of flower requirements (purchased flowers may be used only in the floral arrangement classes). Newer container classes are Fairy Gardens, Dish Gardens and Terrariums. Entry registration is Sunday, July 28 from 2-4 pm and Monday, July 29, from 4-8 pm. Judging is early Tuesday morning, July 30. The Fair opens at 4 pm that afternoon.
Plan now to enter the Fair. Be sure to attend to see all of the exhibits and experience the fun of the South Mountain Fair.
Connie Holland, Floral Department 17 Chair, is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
GARDEN CHATS — Adams County Master Gardeners will be holding garden chats on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 and Sept. 18 in the Trial Gardens at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Chats last about an hour; there is no registration required to attend.
GOT A GARDENING QUESTION? Adams County Master Gardeners are available to help you April through September on Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 717-398-3842, or bring your samples for diagnosis to Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County, 670 Old Harrisburg Road.
MONDAY VIDEOS: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our recently implemented Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
