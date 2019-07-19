Keep yourself and your home safe this summer. According to the FBI, violent crimes peak during summer months. Home break-ins also rise during the summer primarily because of opened doors and windows and unoccupied homes during vacations. The Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties offers these safety tips.
• Keep shrubbery and trees trimmed, especially near doors and windows. Eliminate easy hiding spots.
• Make sure outdoor lighting works properly and consider installing motion sensor lights.
• Use indoor light timers so it appears that someone is home.
• Always remember to lock your doors and windows whenever you leave your house, including the door from your home to your garage.
• Have a trusted neighbor keep an eye on your home while you are on vacation and ask them to get your newspaper and mail daily. If vacationing for an extended time, ask them to do other chores such a lawn mowing, trash removal, etc.
• Hide or lock valuables, especially sensitive information such as bank statements, credit card statements, computer passwords and more.
• Never carry your social security card with you.
• Make copies (front and back) of all your bank cards, credit cards and insurance cards in case your wallet is stolen or lost.
• Turn off and have your computer secured with a password to deny access to your personal files.
• Don’t announce your vacation plans on social media sites and be careful what you post while you are away. Nothing like announcing an empty home.
• Always lock your car doors and close your sunroof no matter where you go and keep all valuables out of plain sight.
• Keep all your receipts and compare them to your monthly statements.
• Use the hotel safe. Don’t carry excessive amounts of cash, traveler’s checks, jewelry and other valuables with you when you travel.
• Always secure your wallet and purse. Pick pocketing still occurs.
• Be careful when using Wi-Fi in a hotel or other public place. These are public airways and anyone could be tapping into them.
• Be aware of your surroundings. If something doesn’t seem right, follow your instincts and head to a safe environment.
