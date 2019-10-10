The REALTORS Association of York & Adams Counties (RAYAC) reports that a total of 899 homes were sold in Adams County through the end of September this year a 6% decrease from 2018. In York County 4,866 homes were sold during the first nine months of 2019, a 5% increase from last year.
The median sales price in Adams County was $199,900, a 3% increase from 2018. The median sales price in York County was $184,900, a 5% increase from last year.
