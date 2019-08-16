The following property transfers were filed in Adams County between June 13 and June 19:

Berwick Twp.

David Hanson to Eli Rock, 55 S. Orchard View Drive, $350,000

Charles Arnold Jr. to Adam Gidusko, 90D Municipal Road, $225,000

Staffin Hamme to Heidi Hamme-Carter, 474C Hershey Heights Road, $64,564.50

Bonneauville

Doris Walter by sheriff to MTGLQ Investors, 17 Pin Oak Drive, $1,501.06

Tyler Gereny to Tyler Fricke, 1447 Hickory Road, $195,000

Butler Twp.

Susan Askew to Susan Askew, 765 Beecherstown Road, $50,000

Conewago Twp.

Jennifer Hommerbrocker to Melissa Niblett, 149 Maple Drive, $189.900

Brian Barndt to Michael Ciccone, 106 Comanche Trail, $217,000

Bethany Yannotta to Rinku Sah, 702 Linden Ave., $125,000

Destiny Properties to Collin Livingston, 720 North St., $139,500

Danielle Kopp to Kevin Noyes, 293 Maple Drive, $199,900

BJML Enterprises to Katie Lloyd, 122 Skyview Circle, $169,900

Cumberland Twp.

Stephen Kowalski to Joshua Bonner, 65 Confederate Drive, $241,900

Abell Inc. to Tracy Mitchell, 31 Winslow Court, $203,982,50

Russell Campbell to Susan Kowalski, 78 Hunters Trail, $176,000

Gaynella Desimon decd co extrs to Abell Inc., 80 Park Ave., $72,000

Douglas Francis to Kevin Johnson, 2713 Meadow Drive, $75,000

Franklin Twp.

Dennis Orner to Joseph Huggins, 1146 Old Route 30, $164,900

Gettysburg

Patrick Kane to Eleanor Obrien, 307 Village Drive, $113,000

Robert Obrien to Cesar Leal, 125 E. Broadway, $274,705

Clarence Andrew to Nicholas Cellucci, 144 E. Middle St., $175,000

Hamilton Twp.

Stone Ridge to Hector Garcia, 55 Meadow View Lane, $80,000

All Rollins to Jason Duty, 110 Highland Ave., $306,000

Larry Klunk by sheriff to Branch Banking, 15 Green Ridge Road, $12,224.28

Latimore Twp.

Philip Wright decd extrx to John Kotula, 61 Bateman Road, $47,000

Littlestown

Anna Cummings to Timothy Forster, 245 W. King St., $171,500

Thomas Williams to Howard Higgins, 415 Parkway Drive, $269,885

McSherrystown

CMALT to Vance Klunk, 411 Delone Ave., $130,000

Menallen Twp.

Anne Maxwell to Blake Stone, 649 Shippensburg Road, $196,000

Mt. Joy Twp.

Craig Breinig to Casey Donoho, 11 Banner Court, $550,000

Elana Fahey by sheriff to Lakeview Loan Servicing, 10 Jackson Road, $5,717

Corey Kimple to Todd Rasher, 845 Hancock Drive, $325,000

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

James Hudgins to James Campbell, 448 Custer Drive, $325,000

Donald Hostetter to David Kaufmann, 750 Kilpatrick Road, $79,999

Kevin Thompson to Donald Cassell, 537 Curtis Drive, $225,000

Kathy Griffin to Robert Gobrecht, 340 Fleshman Mill Road, $1,300,000

New Oxford

Melvin Crouse to Gary Stahl, 100 N. Berlin Ave., $140,000

Oxford Twp.

Woodhaven Homes to Aaron Miller, 128 Sherry Lane, $389,900

Fabian Lawrence decd extr to Toby Kennedy, 917 Irishtown Road, $142,000

