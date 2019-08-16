The following property transfers were filed in Adams County between June 13 and June 19:
Berwick Twp.
David Hanson to Eli Rock, 55 S. Orchard View Drive, $350,000
Charles Arnold Jr. to Adam Gidusko, 90D Municipal Road, $225,000
Staffin Hamme to Heidi Hamme-Carter, 474C Hershey Heights Road, $64,564.50
Bonneauville
Doris Walter by sheriff to MTGLQ Investors, 17 Pin Oak Drive, $1,501.06
Tyler Gereny to Tyler Fricke, 1447 Hickory Road, $195,000
Butler Twp.
Susan Askew to Susan Askew, 765 Beecherstown Road, $50,000
Conewago Twp.
Jennifer Hommerbrocker to Melissa Niblett, 149 Maple Drive, $189.900
Brian Barndt to Michael Ciccone, 106 Comanche Trail, $217,000
Bethany Yannotta to Rinku Sah, 702 Linden Ave., $125,000
Destiny Properties to Collin Livingston, 720 North St., $139,500
Danielle Kopp to Kevin Noyes, 293 Maple Drive, $199,900
BJML Enterprises to Katie Lloyd, 122 Skyview Circle, $169,900
Cumberland Twp.
Stephen Kowalski to Joshua Bonner, 65 Confederate Drive, $241,900
Abell Inc. to Tracy Mitchell, 31 Winslow Court, $203,982,50
Russell Campbell to Susan Kowalski, 78 Hunters Trail, $176,000
Gaynella Desimon decd co extrs to Abell Inc., 80 Park Ave., $72,000
Douglas Francis to Kevin Johnson, 2713 Meadow Drive, $75,000
Franklin Twp.
Dennis Orner to Joseph Huggins, 1146 Old Route 30, $164,900
Gettysburg
Patrick Kane to Eleanor Obrien, 307 Village Drive, $113,000
Robert Obrien to Cesar Leal, 125 E. Broadway, $274,705
Clarence Andrew to Nicholas Cellucci, 144 E. Middle St., $175,000
Hamilton Twp.
Stone Ridge to Hector Garcia, 55 Meadow View Lane, $80,000
All Rollins to Jason Duty, 110 Highland Ave., $306,000
Larry Klunk by sheriff to Branch Banking, 15 Green Ridge Road, $12,224.28
Latimore Twp.
Philip Wright decd extrx to John Kotula, 61 Bateman Road, $47,000
Littlestown
Anna Cummings to Timothy Forster, 245 W. King St., $171,500
Thomas Williams to Howard Higgins, 415 Parkway Drive, $269,885
McSherrystown
CMALT to Vance Klunk, 411 Delone Ave., $130,000
Menallen Twp.
Anne Maxwell to Blake Stone, 649 Shippensburg Road, $196,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Craig Breinig to Casey Donoho, 11 Banner Court, $550,000
Elana Fahey by sheriff to Lakeview Loan Servicing, 10 Jackson Road, $5,717
Corey Kimple to Todd Rasher, 845 Hancock Drive, $325,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
James Hudgins to James Campbell, 448 Custer Drive, $325,000
Donald Hostetter to David Kaufmann, 750 Kilpatrick Road, $79,999
Kevin Thompson to Donald Cassell, 537 Curtis Drive, $225,000
Kathy Griffin to Robert Gobrecht, 340 Fleshman Mill Road, $1,300,000
New Oxford
Melvin Crouse to Gary Stahl, 100 N. Berlin Ave., $140,000
Oxford Twp.
Woodhaven Homes to Aaron Miller, 128 Sherry Lane, $389,900
Fabian Lawrence decd extr to Toby Kennedy, 917 Irishtown Road, $142,000
