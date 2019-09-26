First-summer Eastern Bluebirds move across battlefields near the Eternal Light Peace Memorial in Gettysburg. As one flies to join a sibling, insects swarm the other perching on a post. These tiny birds are year-round residents, providing color in the winter.
Cooper’s Hawk (adult) perches on one leg in tree, an energy-saving tactic used by most birds. Talons of left leg stick out from feathers of low belly. This small, very fast hawk is notorious for snatching smaller birds from backyards.
A young Bald Eagle leans from its perch to look in the direction of an adult eagle, likely its parent, across a field in the county’s southern grasslands designated “Important Bird Area,” with the support of South Mountain Audubon Society.
This month’s theme was to be about ears and hearing and September is quiet, as the majority of birds leave backyards and woods to migrate to winter homes. Then news breaks, and there are reports about birds and climate change everyone should read. Or hear. If we enjoy nature and care about birds, then we must be informed, speak out, act on change, and vote.
Since 1970 more than 25% of North American bird populations have been lost. Even the robust European Starling and House Sparrow species have declined.
