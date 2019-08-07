Beer and cheese in one bite

Troegenator Beer Cheese, crafted by Caputo Brothers Creamery with fresh milk from small Pennsylvania dairy farms and an iconic brew from Tröegs Independent Brewing, is now available exclusively at all 180 Giant Food Stores, Martin’s Food Markets and Giant Heirloom Market locations.
Giant worked with Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, Pa. and Tröegs of Hershey, Pa. to produce Troegenator Beer Cheese, available for a limited time only, helping to keep the barn doors open at two Pennsylvania dairies on the verge of closing. One of the most important parts of the Commonwealth’s agriculture economy, dairy farming supports 52,000 jobs and contributes $14.7 billion to the state’s economy, however, challenging market conditions have created a serious threat to the livelihood of many dairy farmers. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania lost 370 dairy farms in 2018.
Before being pressed into forms, the cheese curds are bathed in Troegenator, an award-winning Double Bock. The wash adds Troegenator’s caramel profile to the finished cheese. Most closely related to a Gouda, Troegenator Beer Cheese is slightly sweet with notes of caramel, stone fruit, and a pinch of salt. Available in the deli department, the new local artisan cheese should be sliced and served with cured meats and fresh fruit.
