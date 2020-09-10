Gentle friend
A Monarch Butterfly sits on Tithonia.

 Photo by M. Young/ Penn State Master Gardener

Why should we care about butterflies? The most obvious answer is that they are beautiful in the same way that we care about and admire great art, sculpture, ancient carvings, and the talents of the artists. But we can go further — butterflies are an indicator of a healthy planet. Yet butterflies are disappearing because of continuous development of roads, houses, factories and all the rest of civilization. Air quality is a factor; so is the disappearance of wild areas and water pollution.

The simple act of building a house on a large lot and surrounding it with lush, fertilized green lawn is hurting butterflies and all other animal species (except for the grubs that live in the lawn and turn into Japanese beetles). In many metropolitan areas the majority of neighborhoods and developments are surrounded by green lawn but no other plants — maybe a lone tree in the middle of the lawn. What a waste of land and resources. The farm areas in the Midwest are also at fault with their mono-crops of corn, soybeans, lack of hedgerows, and pre-weeded soil and seeds. How are monarch butterflies expected to fly the several thousand miles to Mexico from the northern U.S. and Canada with no food to support them on the journey?

Martie Young is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

