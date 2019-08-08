Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.