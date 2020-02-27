Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.