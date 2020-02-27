Where a house is located is the top feature when Pennsylvania homebuyers choose their home, according to a recent Welcome Home survey conducted for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.
“Thirty-seven percent of buyers said location was the primary reason they picked their house,” said Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties Executive Officer, Shanna Terroso. “Whether it’s being close to family or their job or they like a nearby park, location remains key.” Ten percent said the interior features were their deciding factor, followed by price and larger interior space.
