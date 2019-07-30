This 2,252 square-foot home feels totally contemporary inside, with an open layout that flows from the great room to the relaxed dining area and into the kitchen. Then, step out from the kitchen to linger on the big back porch, where an outdoor kitchen makes entertaining a breeze. The master suite shows off a window seat, walk-in closet, and five-piece bathroom. Upstairs, several large bonus areas invite future expansion.
Design Number 406-9653
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square Footage: 2,252
Bonus Space: 1,341 sq. ft.
Dimensions: 85’ x 64’
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting https://www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details. At https://www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
