Join Penn State Extension for a special 23rd “Are You Crazy?!” Retail Farm Market Bus Tour to visit markets in Virginia on Sept. 24 and 25, 2019.
This tour is for retail farm market professionals and is held at the height of the season to enable participants to learn from their regional farm market peers during their best and most robust season.
This event will include behind the scenes tours and information directly from farm market owners including unique display and merchandising ideas and information on market expansion and farm transition. The September tour will visit seven unique farms in two days highlighting agritainment, farm market development, diversification of products, customer relations and much more.
The tour bus leaves from the Penn State Extension office in Cumberland County. The tour fee includes overnight hotel stay, bus fare, lunch on both days of the tour and breakfast on the second day. Dinner on the first day of the tour will be on your own.
To register for the Are You Crazy Retail Farm Market bus tour call 1-877-345-0691 or go to https://extension.psu.edu/are-you-crazy-retail-farm-market-bus-tour, before Aug. 23.
