As late summer shortens our days, migratory birds can feel it is time to buff up and pack their bags to prepare for their long, often dangerous southern flights to winter homes.

At last it is time for Mourning Doves and American Goldfinches to build nests and lay eggs. In these shorter days, thistle and milkweed plants release fluff with seeds stuck to them — just in time for Goldfinches to use the white material to insulate nests with a comfortable lining. Spreading thistle seeds on free-floating fluff, nature also uses the digestion of birds for scattering seeds they have eaten.

Bonnie Portzline is a member of South Mountain Audubon Society: SMAS@SouthMountainAudubon.org.

