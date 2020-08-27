A parent can feed only one at a time, leaving the other fledgling to continue begging. Many species of young birds have huge orange gapes that open extra-wide during the weeks of nesting and fledging when parents supply the food they have hunted. It is believed the orange mouths literally provide a target for the parent bird that flies in to deliver the insect and seed morsels.
When an inexperienced fledgling Eastern Kingbird fumbled the handoff (bill to bill) of what is likely a cicada, the insect escaped, and the parent dove from the utility line in pursuit. The photographer was surprised to find she rooted for the prey to get away. Just as quickly the parent stopped the chase and headed to another stand of trees to hunt for cicadas
A mother American Goldfinch gives a fledgling seeds she has swallowed. She will need to leave the other fledgling begging until she finds more morsels. Does this perch on a Liberty Street utility line get our attention? With no tree available, Goldfinches and other perching and singing birds have adapted manufactured perches to their need. It only can provide a place to stand above it all. It never can be all that birds need: acorns and seeds, insects to glean, leaves to catch raindrops, and camouflage to hide on a tree.
Sunday morning a Bald Eagle jumped into flight to soar across a Bigham Road field to eyeball prey. The adult Eagle with which we are familiar has totally white head and tail feathers by its fifth summer. This one is in its fourth summer.
As late summer shortens our days, migratory birds can feel it is time to buff up and pack their bags to prepare for their long, often dangerous southern flights to winter homes.
At last it is time for Mourning Doves and American Goldfinches to build nests and lay eggs. In these shorter days, thistle and milkweed plants release fluff with seeds stuck to them — just in time for Goldfinches to use the white material to insulate nests with a comfortable lining. Spreading thistle seeds on free-floating fluff, nature also uses the digestion of birds for scattering seeds they have eaten.
