The 3rd Annual RAYAC Foundation Designer Bag Bingo takes place Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Dover Community Building in Dover. Doors open at 11 a.m. and games start at 1 p.m. There will be 24 beautiful designer handbags from Coach, Dooney and Bourke, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and more! Last year’s event raised nearly $5,000 for local housing-related charities in York and Adams Counties thanks to the generosity of sponsors and attendees. We are hoping to increase the amount raised this year. Tickets are $25 and be sure to come hungry! There will be delicious food for sale throughout the event. Please call the RAYAC office at 717-843-7891 to reserve your seat.
