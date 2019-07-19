With excellent flow and a modern layout, this contemporary home makes living easy. Next to the kitchen, check out the spacious outdoor living space that practically calls out for porch chairs, lemonade, and summer days. Inside, a large island kitchen is nestled between the family room and dining area for a relaxed vibe. Upstairs, the generous master suite boasts dual closets, while two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath. A convenient laundry room and sitting area also reside on this level. Need more space? The future finished basement sports another family room, guest room, bath, and workshop.
Design Number 928-296
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 ½
Square Footage: 2,368
Dimensions: 26’ x 48’
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting https://www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details. At https://www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
