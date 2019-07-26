You always want your home to look its best.
Perhaps when you first bought it, there were some things you wanted to fix and planned to change and just haven’t gotten around to it. Regardless if you plan to list your home next month or next year, renovations can help boost the resale value.
“The most important home improvement projects are those that fix immediate problems that will be an instant turnoff to buyers,” said Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties Executive Officer, Shanna Terroso. “A leaky faucet, a broken garbage disposal or a non-working dishwasher should be your top priorities.”
“Beyond that, updating for aesthetics is also valuable for resale,” she added. “Buyers want to picture themselves in the home as their own. An outdated bathroom or dark kitchen may deter them from looking at the property because they can’t imagine living there.”
Research shows time and time again that the kitchen and the bathroom provide the most return on investment to homeowners. It doesn’t have to be an expensive remodel, sometimes just replacing faucets or cabinets can change a whole room.
“Minor updates, like painting, are hugely helpful, but talk with your Realtor® to see if a larger- scale renovation, like a minor bathroom remodel, can help your house be listed for more and possibly sell faster,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.