As it perched on a Crooked Creek Rd. tree, the great bird of prey was digesting its latest meal. The camera’s burst-shooting caught it in the midst of shaking its head with open bill, appearing to be sneezing.
November’s uncommon visitor found food and company on Gettysburg College pond among Canada Geese. Here the Snow Goose is in white morph. It is identified by the dark smile on its bill and black tips on its wings. The December Christmas Bird Count found two Snow Geese in Adams County.
Greetings from South Mountain Audubon Society at one of the most wonderful times of the year — a season of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, Festivus, concerts, and festivals. It also is time for snow birds from the north, freezing bird baths, and the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.
Dec. 14 dawned with pea-soup fog, yet 28 volunteers geared up to participate in the Christmas Bird Count. Teams explored defined areas to find every bird, identify each species, and count the total in view. Aye, there’s the rub: seeing. Eyes and binoculars were not as important as hearing. This bird count will be remembered for challenging our ability to bird by ear, identifying birds by their calls.
