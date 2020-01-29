The Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg (HBA) will again host its annual Home and Garden Design Expo, which will feature hundreds of local home and garden businesses and is expected to attract thousands of visitors. The event runs from Thursday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 1 and will take place in the Main Hall of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, off of the Maclay Street Entrance.
The Home and Garden Design Expo, which is the largest home and garden show in Central PA, kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 27 from noon to 8 p.m. The Expo continues on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. On Sunday, March 1, the Expo opens at 10 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m.
