For the fourth year, the REALTORS Association of York & Adams Counties and Bell Socialization Services are hosting an event for our homeless population and those facing eviction to access community services all under one roof. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. at Ashbury United Methodist Church, 340 East Market Street, York
The following organizations will be available to talk with visitors about their valuable services.
