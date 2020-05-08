The Biglerville Garden Club is proud to announce the scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 school year. They are Cody Smith, Hailey Madera and Donald Yealy. Each student will receive a $500 scholarship.
Cody Smith, a New Oxford High School graduate, will be a junior at Penn State University. He is majoring in Plant Sciences with the intent to be an agronomist upon graduation. He belongs to the Penn State agronomy club and volunteered at this year‘s Pennsylvania State Farm Show. Last year Cody work locally at AgCom. Inc. where he was fortunate to have an internship working directly with their professional agronomist.
