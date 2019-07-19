The following property transfers were filed in Adams County between May 30 and June 5:
Abbottstown
Hector Ramos Jr. to James Houser, 55 Town Circle, $146,900
Berwick Twp.
Bridgerview LLC to David Walmer, 83 Bridgeview Drive, $93,000
Carol Popolano to Robert Kulacki, 26 Inga Court, $310,000
Philip Hoffman decd extrx to Randy Barnhart, 660Q Green Springs Road, $31,500
Bonneauville
Joyce Seidenzahl to Francisco Siaca, 39 Cedarfield Drive, $170,000
Mark Gettel to Tina Carte, 10 W. Bonniefield Drive, $144,900
Carroll Valley
James Jirout to Katelyn Dick, 130 Skylark Trail, $238,500
25 Oak Ridge LLC to Robert Monaghan, 25 Oak Ridge Trail, $189,900
Molly Hemler to Michael Stahl, 18 Freedom Trail, $5,000
Donald Enste to Daniel Hanagan, 4 Mile Trail, $246,000
BP Real Estate to Benjamin Huebner, 10 Pheasant Trail, $208,900
Conewago Twp.
Kathryn Lawyer decd per repr to Diller Road LLC, 507 Diller Road, $129,900
Judy Bixler to Christopher Haislip, 36 Preakness St., $290,000
Jacob Massicot to Helene Stoelker, 219 Maple Drive, $172,000
Cumberland Twp.
Denise Killmeyer to John Siggins, 66 Lake View Drive, $290,000
American Battlefield Trust to County of Adams, Route 34 and Business 15, $10
BC Enterprises to Bruce Horst, 45 Longview Drive, $339,950
Leonard Martin Sr. decd co extrcs to Thomas Reed, 1871 Herrs Ridge Road, $385,000
Eleanor Sheen decd extr to Steven Colombo, 250 Ridgewood Drive, $368,500
Richard Keefer Dr. decd extrx to Steven Litten, 45 Kinsey Drive, $180,000
Abell Inc. to Sally Abma, 21 Winslow Court, $197,800
Franklin Twp.
John Kramb to Shannon Huff, 126 Old Route 30, $154,000
Gettysburg
Paul Fairbanks to Clayton France, 150 Seminary Ave., $266,500
Prince Henlon decd extr to CR Property Group, 55 Breckenridge St., $85,000
Arminder Singh to Shallowbrook Partners, 31 E. Water St., $135,000
Hamilton Twp.
Kathryn Ilgenfritz to Hector Garcia, 900 Route 194 North, $280,000
Stone Ridge Development to April Tyler, 111 Woodland Drive, $302,000
Jeremy Cook to John Steinberger Jr., 45 Hunter Circle, $245,000
Timothy Beard III to Joseph Swann, 350 Forest Drive, $570,000
Benjamin Firestone to Donald Troutman, 175 Pine Run Road, $245,000
Highland Twp.
George Young to Robert Dubs III, 295 Camp Gettysburg Road, $65,300
Huntington Twp.
Bernice Shenberger decd extr to David Pittman, 7129 Carlisle Pike, $169,000
Latimore Twp.
Danielle Allen to Timothy Colon, 3 Howard Drive, $262,500
Liberty Twp.
Mark Albert to Michael Powell, 55 Waynesboro Pike, $424,900
Sharon Sabatos to Terry Stem, 205 N. Apache Trail, $3,000
McSherrystown
Christopher Elwood to Ethan Taylor, 511 South St., $174,997
Andrew Sells to Ryan Tompkins, 31 Westview Drive, $144,900
Menallen Twp.
George Guthrie to CR Property Group, 120 Clearview Road, $86,820
Mt. Joy Twp.
Lynn Peterson by sheriff to M&T Bank, 807 Fish and Game Road, $1,454.57
Ronald Bell to Stephen Zanini, 56 White Run Lane, $220,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Thomas Gebhart to Brian Barndt, 99 Crestview Lane, $265,000
New Oxford
Black Oak Holdings to Douglas Daryman, 7 Oxford Court, $117,400
Brian Glass to Melissa Brown, 40 Bud Ave., $45,000
Patricia Guise to Juan Garcia, 211 Lincolnway East, $160,000
Jean Overbaugh decd extrx to Michelle Barry, 132 Hanover St., $149,000
Oxford Twp.
Stephen Griffiths to Dennise Jones, 35 Bough Lane, $329,000
Palmer Development to William Mayers Jr., 18 Onyx Road, $84,500
Palmer Development to Christina Laborde, 46 Onyx Road, $95,500
Reading Twp.
Kellt Chenault to Mitchell Highlands, 1139 Wolf Road, $232,900
Inchs Properties to Michael McCormick, 48 Longstreet Drive, $210,000
Barbara Eisenhart to Flint Harlacker, 75 Roland Road, $50,000
Shirley Winand decd extrx to Brandon Kreider, 1595 East Berlin Road, $360,000
Briton Shelton to Jesse Forry, 60 Browns Dam Road, $106,000
Charles Staines to Mark Groft, 46 Bragg Drive, $320,000
Straban Twp.
Gary Frederick to Josiah Fenby, 107 Hoffman Road, $275,000
John Egloff to Adams Solar, no address listed, $10, same transaction recorded twice
Neil Temple to Willliam Johnson, 233 Ewell Ave., $255,500
Clyde Snyder to Isaac Roth, 3091 York Road, $185,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.