The following property transfers were filed in Adams County between June 6 and June 12:
Biglerville
Emmitsburg Land Group to Store It, 151 Fourth St., $562,900
Butler Twp.
Nathan Rhodes to Thomas McMaster, 2274 Table Rock Road, $100,000
Carroll Valley
William Ryder to Cimino Builders, 9 Lure Trail, $32,500
Richard Wise to Eric Holtz, 2 Ridge Trail, $4,000
Bonnie Butler to Bo Taylor, 80 Fruitwood Trail $225,000
Proline Investors to Stefani Nevells, 1113 Chambersburg Road, $260,000
Conewago Twp.
Alistair Belle to Leon Stigler III, 257 Maple Drive, $189,892
BJML Enterprises to Joan Williams, 184 Skyview Circle, $187,000
Michael Johnson to GWM Properties of Pa., 370 Church St., $1,000,000
Destiny Properties to Casey Conway, 95 Comanche Trail, $214,500
Marcena Walker to Elaine Kuhn, 111 Easton Way, $233,000
Conewago Contractors to Smith Resources, 1374 Carlisle Pike, $625,000
Conewago Contractors to Anthony Smith, 1392 Carlisle Pike, $275,000
Cumberland Twp.
Charles Elburn Jr. by sheriff to Federal National Mortgage, 2465 Emmitsburg Road, $1,425.97
Proline Investors to Stefani Nevells, 746 Country Club Trail, $251,000
Bernard Moffett to John Miller, 200 Lancelot Court, $285,000
East Berlin
Richard Nace to Raymond Geraghty, 135 Aspen Drive, $205,000
Franklin Twp.
James McDonald to Jennifer Rosenthal, 345 Seven Stars Road, $235,000
Benchmarq Holdings to Steven Ridenour, 1325 Mt. Carmel Road, $152,000
Germany Twp.
Shirley Hockensmith by sheriff to American Financial, 273 St. Johns Road, $1,622.44
Robert Kelley Jr. to Jose Ariza, 6104 Baltimore Pike, $60,000
Bruce Hooper to Evan Arndt, 33 Crosswinds Drive, $398,000
Gettysburg
Nancy Patterson to David Watson, 900 Highland Ave, $245,000
Second Source Gettysburg to Benjamin Rittenhouse, 103 Ridge Ave., $118,000
Shuss Trust to Gilbert Picarelli, 628 Fairview Ave., $214,900
Hamiltonban Twp.
Cash Now to Kenneth Ridenour, 2351 Mt. Hope Road, $164,900
Margaret Crouse to Roger Liska, 57 Beechwood Drive, $277,000
Richard Chase Jr. to CR Property, 4968 Fairfield Road, $127,000
Highland Twp.
Annetta Cluch decd extrcs to Anne Maxwell, 3583 Fairfield Road, $170,000
Huntington Twp.
Judy Kramer to Zachary Torrence, 910 Trolley Road, $194,900
DJ Homes to Craftbuilt, 150 Tammy Drive, $55,000
DJ Homes to Craftbuilt, 130 Tammy Drive, $55,000
Latimore Twp.
Matthew Krepps to Keeley Hamblin, 1247 Braggtown Road, $180,000
Mark Fearnbaugh to Mikal Boswell, 1076 Latimore Creek Road, $44,000
Littlestown
Robert Dimitri to Anissa Gloyd, 12 Starlite Drive, $152,000
Menallen Twp.
Jason Seville to Joshua Kidwell, 1373 Mt. Tabor Road, $180,000
Michael Stoner to Douglas Kelley, 2215 Wenksville Road, $270,601
William Brinker to Michelle Aungst, 110 Boyds Schoolhouse Road, $160,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Charlene Wittenberg by sheriff to CWMBS, 2 Brookside Lane, $7,91
Dale Nichols to Ethan Green, 155 White Church Road, $206,000
Joseph Richard to Donna Fowler, 794 Burnside Drive, $425,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Sheila Baker by sheriff to Wells Fargo Bank, 753 White Hall Road, $1,496.88
Buy Sell Now to Cody Hartlaub, 1068 Centennial Ave., $208,900
Barton Breighner to Marquerite Laban, no address listed, $712,500
New Oxford
Vava Reed to C. Alice Hutchings, 107 Carlisle St., $255,000
Reading Twp.
Beverly Fogle decd extrx to Dawn Cox, 80 Kimberly Lane, $100,000
Mariano Lupian AKA to Ignacio Diaz AKA, 27 Diane Drive, $45,000
Barbara Eisenhart to Juniper Farms, 940 Anthony Road, $675,000
Straban Twp.
John Miller to Jason Kahler, 234 Ewell Ave., $289,900
Union Twp.
Karen Guim to Robert Dimitri, 111 Wheaton Drive, $300,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.