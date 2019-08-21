Buying and selling a home in today’s real estate market involves dozens of steps to complete the transaction and a Realtor® can help you navigate the process, according to Shanna Terroso, executive officer of the REALTORS Association of York & Adams Counties (RAYAC).
“Realtors work through the real estate transaction process daily and know how it affects the interests of their clients and customers,” Terroso said. “We know how to position a home for sale, negotiate contract terms, manage inspections and ensure a smooth settlement.”
Realtors have professional knowledge of the local real estate market and use that expertise to help their clients reach their real estate goals.
“We know what matters to buyers and sellers in their local markets,” Terroso said. “Realtors have the expertise and experience to help sellers protect their investment and help buyers build theirs.”
What sets Realtors apart from real estate agents is their adherence to the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics. The Code is more than 100 years old and is a comprehensive document that outlines professional responsibilities owed to clients, customers, other Realtors® and the general public. Consumers can read more about the Code and how it benefits them at nar.realtor/code-of-ethics.
“Nearly nine out of 10 buyers and sellers who use a real estate professional said they would use the same again or recommend that agent to others,” she added.
