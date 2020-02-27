A Red-headed Woodpecker perched for several minutes behind Devil’s Den last week. Because the species no longer is seen across Pennsylvania, Gettysburg can be a great place for a good look – along with five other kinds of resident woodpeckers. They need trees for perching, for pecking under bark for food, and for nesting cavities.
The American Kestrel is a small falcon not often heard calling but seen bobbing its tail while perched on utility lines. Males have wings of blue-gray feathers. The species has ‘false eyes’ or ocelli on the back of their heads so other birds do not know if Kestrels are coming or going! Audubon reports that Kestrels are becoming smaller in size as habitat and food sources are impacted by development and a warming climate.
Among more than 15 kinds of sparrows in Adams County, the Savannah Sparrow (this one on Pumping Station Rd. during the winter) often is overlooked because we don’t know it exists! Named for a specimen found in Georgia, Savannah males sing males sing rather un-melodic, insect-like notes.
The epaulets are back! A sign of the start of spring migration, male Red-winged Blackbirds are returning to claim territory over which they call “konk – la – reeee!” When females follow in a few weeks, each highly polygynous male can have over a dozen nesting mates on his land. The species is one of the most abundant in North America.
Preferring to walk down trees, Nuthatches are also identified by a “hank – hank” call. This one was in a feeding flock moving through northern Adams woods with Chickadees, Yellow-rumped Warblers, Red-bellied Woodpeckers, Tufted Titmice, and Dark-eyed Juncos.
Freezing Saturday of Presidents’ Weekend: More than 30 people of all ages and experience participated in the Great Backyard Bird Count sponsored by Gettysburg National Military Park and South Mountain Audubon Society (SMAS). With SMAS members and the park’s biologist accompanying various groupings, we walked, watched, talked, and listened for birds along the path through old country club land. Reported to eBird.org: 21 species for 73 birds.
I especially enjoyed walking slowly with those interested in identifying birds by ear. Of the seven or eight species heard calling or singing, we really perked up at our first-of-year “konk–la–reeee!” That is the call of male Red-winged Blackbird, one of the first species to return north to claim territory for nesting.
