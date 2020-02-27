Freezing Saturday of Presidents’ Weekend: More than 30 people of all ages and experience participated in the Great Backyard Bird Count sponsored by Gettysburg National Military Park and South Mountain Audubon Society (SMAS). With SMAS members and the park’s biologist accompanying various groupings, we walked, watched, talked, and listened for birds along the path through old country club land. Reported to eBird.org: 21 species for 73 birds.

I especially enjoyed walking slowly with those interested in identifying birds by ear. Of the seven or eight species heard calling or singing, we really perked up at our first-of-year “konk–la–reeee!” That is the call of male Red-winged Blackbird, one of the first species to return north to claim territory for nesting.

Bonnie Portzline is a member of South Mountain Audubon Society: SMAS@SouthMountainAudubon.org.

