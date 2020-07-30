Homes on the real estate market are moving quickly today, and it’s not surprising if a home goes on the market and it’s sold within a week.
“If you are thinking of buying a home, it’s important to talk to a mortgage lender if you are looking to purchase a property using a mortgage,” said Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties Executive Officer, Shanna Terroso. “Allowing your lender to examine your finances will give you the opportunity to see what you can afford with a monthly mortgage.”
