The marks on the Mute Swan indicate it is “sub-adult” or not yet mature. It will have white feathers as a breeding adult. Alone two weeks ago on Willoughby Run, last summer it lived near the Old Mill Rd. bridge with its parents and siblings until ready to be on its own.
Near snowy Sach’s Bridge, a Great Blue Heron raised its crown feathers when it noticed the camera lens. The species is a resident of Adams County even during winter snow and ice. Fear not, for birds of winter have properly weatherized anatomy.
Take a late afternoon drive along Pumping Station Rd. to look for Short-eared Owls floating low over fields as they hunt for supper. The owls come to Adams County when food resources are not abundant farther north where they nest in summer.
NAME THIS BIRD! Are these soaring birds of prey two different species? Both are Red-tailed Hawks of different ages. Left: immature red-tailed hawk (before its tail turns ‘red.’ Right: adult red-tailed hawk. Compare field marks of tail feathers, belly band, leading edge of the shoulders, and the ‘commas’ at the wrists. It is a remarkable ransformation.
A steady but rather gentle wind carried this adult Bald Eagle over the north of Gettysburg National Military Park. Not until their fifth year is their iconic identity complete with white head and tail feathers and dark brown wings and body.
Bonita A. Portzline/ Submitted photo
Welcome to 2020, beckoning with a brand new set of 12 months for us to live more fully. On paper, the optics for 2020 could not be better focused. Is this the year for setting new goals and taking big steps for this roaring decade? Can we reshape old intentions into new opportunities? If physical capabilities are limiting, then let’s toast to a New Year of imagination and spirit. Sometimes in life, we are the little bird who practices wing-flapping so energetically that we discover how real gravity is on the ground beneath our wings. Recover. Take off. Soar beyond your limits!
Is this the year you get into or back into birdwatching? Maybe the little ones now are old enough to enjoy birds by the numbers and colors, by comparing shapes and sizes of bills and learning to recognize bird songs and calls. We can learn a lot as we teach our children. But it can seem daunting to learn hundreds of names and identifying marks. So, if we begin studying five kinds of birds every week, then by next January we will know Adams County’s roughly 250 bird species. Check the Bird List on southmountainaudubon.org. Get a good field guide (to fit in a pocket). Let experience be the teacher. Consider coming out to a Bird Walk, where Audubon members help one another.
