Before putting a home on the market, most people know to clean up clutter, straighten up rooms and make their house look nice for photos.
But you should take it a step further. Staging, which is hiring a professional to temporarily redesign the home to make it look more appealing to buyers, is becoming a must-do, even in a hot market. Staged homes sell 88% faster and for 20% more than non-staged ones, according to realtor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.