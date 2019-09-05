September is Suicide Prevention Month, a subject we might want to shy away from, but needs our awareness. This article is intended to highlight the problem and provide steps people can take to help others.
In the United States suicide rates are rising while the country is witnessing a decrease in death due to car accidents and homicides. Since 1999, suicide rates have risen 30 percent, although the reason for this increase is not completely clear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, commonly referred to as the CDC, reports that 54 percent of people who completed suicide did not have a known mental health diagnosis. The latest statistics from the CDC from 2016 identified 45,000 deaths occurred in that year from suicide.
So what circumstances place a person at a greater risk of suicide? To begin with, people with a family history of suicide are at the greatest risk for completing suicide. Substance abuse, including suicide while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, is the next biggest risk factor. People experiencing a prolonged period of stress, such as chronic illness in themselves or a loved one, are also at an increased risk for suicide.
Untreated trauma or abuse that has not been addressed by therapy can lead to suicidal behaviors. A person may also consider suicide to cope with difficult thoughts and emotions associated with a recent tragedy or loss. If a person is experiencing physical symptoms of stress, such as agitation, sleep deprivation, and a sense of isolation, the potential for suicide increases.
Age is also a significant factor when considering individuals at higher risk of suicide. Young people under the age 24 and older adults over 65 are more likely to complete suicide than other age groups. Access to a fire arm of any form increases the risk for suicide.
Here are specific warning signs to help keep our loved ones safe. The first thing we can do is to ask if someone is thinking of killing or hurting themselves. A common misconception is asking a person if they are having suicidal thoughts may give them the idea, but this is a myth. Suicides do not usually happen suddenly or without warning. People who make threats or comments about killing themselves, starting with the “I just wish I wasn’t here” need to be asked about these statements as it means they are already thinking about suicide. Statements may not be so straight forward, but can also take the form of talking, writing or openly thinking about death.
Other warning signs may include behavior changes. Dramatic mood swings, such an increase in aggressive or angry behaviors, can be an indication that something is happening. Depression is more than just sad, socially withdrawn behaviors but can be expressed as anger that is not normal for that person. People may also increase their use of alcohol or drugs.
Behaviors that indicate a person may be in imminent danger may be putting one’s affairs in order, saying goodbye to friends and family, a mood shift from despair to calm, and planning or seeking the tools needed to complete a suicide. These behaviors are often subtle and, therefore, missed. If these behaviors are observed in a loved one, help should be sought immediately.
Please remember that regular and constant communication with a loved one you may suspect is at risk for suicide is one of the best ways to prevent it. Contact: Crisis Intervention WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, (717)851-5320; True North Wellness Services, 1-866-325-0339 or (717)637-7633; National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-TALK (8255); https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now/; or call 9-1-1.
