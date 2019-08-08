After calcium, silica is the seventh most prevalent element in human tissue. Research done in the early seventies at the UCLA School of Public Health indicated silica was necessary for normal bone development. When laboratory mice were fed a silica-deficient diet, depressed growth and bone deformities occurred. Once supplied with an appropriate amount, the above symptoms showed significant improvement along with increased calcium absorption, elevated collagen levels, and a strengthening of major blood vessels. Another study in 1990 found it absolutely necessary for strong bones and connective tissue. For the past few decades silica supplements have been used regularly by many people, myself included, to strengthen and help maintain the integrity of their bones, cartilage, tendons and ligaments, hair, and skin. As a matter of fact, it’s positive effect on hair,skin and fingernails accounts for most of silica’s popularity with consumers and it’s often referred to as the “beauty mineral”.
Other possible uses of silica or silicon that have been looked at are treatment of arthritis and joint or cartilage problems, and other conditions where tissue repair and healing are needed. Silicon is known to speed the healing of bone fractures and to my mind, plays a major role in the prevention or treatment of osteoporosis. Tooth enamel contains a high amount of silica which indicates supplementation may help with stronger, more cavity-resistant teeth.
Boron is a trace mineral that is found in certain fruits such as plums, red grapes, apples, pears, and avocados, as well as most nuts and seeds. It’s also present in significant amounts in coffee and red wine. When eating a healthy diet, humans consume about one milligram per day, but for optimal health, actual requirements are probably several milligrams a day. USDA researchers analyzed the effect of boron intake in a human study involving menopausal women. Deprivation of dietary boron caused changes that were similar to those seen in women with post-menopausal osteoporosis, including increased loss of urinary calcium. However, in women receiving 3 mg of boron per day, urinary losses of both calcium and magnesium (also crucial for healthy bones) were diminished by a whopping 40 percent, resulting in significantly increased levels of calcium available for bone-building and strengthening.
Vitamin C’s direct (key word) role in bone health is unfortunately still overlooked by most health professionals. Read carefully: a recent study on this critical vitamin, published in The Journal of Biological Chemistry, clearly demonstrated that when Vitamin C is present in greater concentrations than just the minimum daily requirement, it promotes higher bone mass and lowers fracture rates. For around 25 years I’ve also noticed that if a fracture does occur, vitamin C taken in the right doses almost always profoundly reduces healing time.
For many years I’ve felt the above nutrients should be included, along with calcium, magnesium and vitamin D, as a part of any nutritional effort to combat osteopenia or osteoporosis. However, always consult your doctor before beginning the use of any nutritional supplement. The above article is not meant to be construed as medical advice for any health condition.
