I recently saw an article that shared the per workout cost of 10 average Americans. The cost ranged from $18 per workout at the high end down to $0.06 per workout. The person at six cents was doing yoga at home using free on-line workouts and she walked every day. Most people were spending in the $2 — $5 per workout range because they needed or liked motivational classes, spiffy workout clothes/shoes and/or equipment. The article wasn’t suggesting that there was a certain correct level, just raising awareness of the cost versus benefit of different approaches to exercise. This made me think about the 2015 report by the U.S. Surgeon General where she explains that “Walking is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to build up physical activity in your life.” This made me wonder if I could calculate a cost per walk for our Physical Fitness Task Force (PFTF) walks, hikes and runs.
This article is for those of you who find numbers interesting. We promise our next month’s article will be for the people who like words that inspire, paint pictures or tell stories. But as one wise person once told me “No money, no mission”, so here is the back story of how the PFTF does so much with so little.
Since January 1, 2018, the PFTF of Healthy Adams County has sponsored 25 walks, 3 Free 5Ks and 10 hikes. Attendance at these events totaled 2,560 participants or an average of 67 participants per event. Our costs for these events includes medals for youth participating in the 5Ks at $2.50 per medal, perfect attendance awards for each Walking Party Season costing about $5 each, safety pins and paper cups for the races at about $25 per race, and toe tokens for each walking party attendee. Totaling that up, we spent $250 for 100 5K medals, $450 for perfect attendance awards for 95 people, $75 for safety pins and cups and $150 for toe tokens. Grand total $925. Thus the cost per walking/hiking/running participant is $925/2560 participants or $0.36 per participant. We have a wonderful sponsor in AmeriHealth Caritas Insurance of Pennsylvania who cover most of our costs and then are supported by Healthy Adams County for the rest. Many, many thanks to both of them.
In addition, many items are donated that make our events even more fun and help keep costs down. The Gleaning Project, Sue and Rick Crouse, Naylor’s Produce, McCleaf’s Orchard, West Brook Farm, LLC, Beechwood Orchards Farm Market, El Vista Orchards Inc, Sandoe’s Fruit Market, Rice Fruit Co, and Hollabaugh Bros. Inc, often donate fruit. The YWCA and LK5K donate race bibs and equipment for conducting races. The walking party locations often donate food or prizes for our walkers including Hoffman Homes, Gettysburg Day Spa and The Outlet Stores, Healthy Adams County supports us with paper and copying costs for flyers and registration forms, and the Gateway Wyndham Hotel allows us to use their parking lot and rest room facilities for the 5K events.
Most importantly, we have a base of 10 very dedicated volunteers who help with the planning, publicity and details for the walks and hike. And another group of 20 very dedicated volunteers that very cheerily help with our 5K races. We certainly couldn’t do any of this without every one of them.
And here’s your chance to help. For the first time ever we are hosting a fundraiser to help support our growing numbers. We are holding an Ice Cream Walk on Tuesday August 20th. Seven downtown ice cream shops are donating the ice cream! For $10 you receive a ticket good for a small cone (or cup) at 5 of these locations. The participating shops are Mr. G’s, Rita’s, Dairy Queen, Friendly’s, Sunset Parlor, Cone Sweet Cone and Chez Cheri. You can buy your tickets at Mr. G’s Gift Shop at 404 Baltimore Street.
Or you may contact Jen Gastley at Healthy Adams County at 717-337-4137. What a “cool” way to support a great and healthy cause.
